Short Interest in Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Decreases By 93.5%

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the September 30th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of PVCT stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 103,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,030. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.22.
