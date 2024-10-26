Short Interest in Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Decreases By 93.5%

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the September 30th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PVCT stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 103,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,030. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.22.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes in the United States. The company's lead molecule is rose bengal sodium (RBS). Its clinical development programs include PV-10 for the treatment of stage III and IV melanoma and different types of liver cancers; PH-10 for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, and skin inflammation; and PV-305 for the treatment of infectious keratitis.

