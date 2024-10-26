Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF) Shares Down 0.8% – Should You Sell?

Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 1.09 and last traded at 1.24. 16,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 238% from the average session volume of 4,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.25.

Rural Funds Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 1.31.

About Rural Funds Group

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties.

