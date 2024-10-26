Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Short Interest Down 91.3% in October

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Regen BioPharma Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RGBP traded up 0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.32. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,593. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.32. Regen BioPharma has a one year low of 0.12 and a one year high of 1.88.

About Regen BioPharma

Regen BioPharma, Inc focuses on the development of regenerative medical applications in the United States. It engages in identifying small molecules that inhibit or express NR2F6 leading to immune cell activation for oncology applications, and immune cell suppression for autoimmune disease. The company is involved in the development of its products, and therapies, including HemaXellarate, a cellular therapeutic product of autologous stromal vascular fraction derived from adipose tissue; dCellVax, an autologous dendritic cell which is treated with an siRNA inhibitor of indoleamine-2,3-dioxygenase; tCellVax which is treated with siRNA to inhibit NR2F6 and the cells re-infused to the patient; DiffronC, uses proprietary siRNA in vivo to inhibit cancer growth and activate T cells; and DuroCAR comprising of CAR-T cells which is treated with an shRNA targeting the gene NR2F6.

