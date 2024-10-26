Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP) Short Interest Down 91.3% in October

Regen BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the September 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Regen BioPharma Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RGBP traded up 0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.32. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,593. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.32. Regen BioPharma has a one year low of 0.12 and a one year high of 1.88.
About Regen BioPharma
