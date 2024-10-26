Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as low as C$0.14. Scorpio Gold shares last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 202,922 shares traded.

Scorpio Gold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Scorpio Gold

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

