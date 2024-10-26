Short Interest in China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Declines By 49.1%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,777,000 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the September 30th total of 11,360,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 62.1 days.
China Vanke Price Performance
Shares of China Vanke stock remained flat at $0.95 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68. China Vanke has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $2.01.
China Vanke Company Profile
