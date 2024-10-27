Short Interest in Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Increases By 1,756.3%

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 1,756.3% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,057,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Solar Energy Initiatives Stock Performance
Solar Energy Initiatives stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,592. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.
Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Solar Energy Initiatives
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Energy Initiatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.