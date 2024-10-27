Short Interest in Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Increases By 1,756.3%

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 1,756.3% from the September 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,057,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Solar Energy Initiatives Stock Performance

Solar Energy Initiatives stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,592. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

Solar Energy Initiatives Company Profile

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks.

