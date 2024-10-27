Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Short Interest Up 600.0% in October

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Soluna Trading Up 13.2 %

NASDAQ:SLNHP traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.10. 103,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,469. Soluna has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $13.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

