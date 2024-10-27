Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Short Interest Up 600.0% in October

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Soluna Trading Up 13.2 %
NASDAQ:SLNHP traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.10. 103,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,469. Soluna has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $13.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78.
About Soluna
