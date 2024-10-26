Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and traded as high as $5.43. Sino Land shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 1,188 shares.

Sino Land Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.35.

Sino Land Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2568 per share. This is an increase from Sino Land’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes shopping malls, offices, industrial buildings, residentials and car parks.

