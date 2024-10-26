ZClassic (ZCL) Price Tops $0.0570 on Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 26th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0570 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $529,108.50 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00051507 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00032308 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00010867 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000345 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

