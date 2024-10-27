Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sadot Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the September 30th total of 150,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sadot Group Trading Down 19.1 %

Shares of SDOT stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.84. 117,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,466. Sadot Group has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67.

Sadot Group (NASDAQ:SDOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $175.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.00 million. Sadot Group had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sadot Group will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sadot Group

Sadot Group Inc provides supply chain solutions that address growing food security challenges worldwide. The company is involved in the agri-commodity sourcing and trading operations for food/feed products, such as soybean meal, wheat, and corn; and farm operations, including producing grains and tree crops in Southern Africa.

