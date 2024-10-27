Orchid Price Hits $0.0654 (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 26th. In the last week, Orchid has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $64.12 million and $2.21 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0654 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007343 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,028.14 or 1.00027292 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00012832 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00006941 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006464 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00056959 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06618607 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $3,222,460.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

