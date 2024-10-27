WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (BATS:SHAG) Plans Dividend of $0.19

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (BATS:SHAG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This is a positive change from WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.14.

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

SHAG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.58. 3,143 shares of the company were exchanged. WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $49.08 and a 1-year high of $54.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.37.

About WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund

The WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (SHAG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated investment-grade securities with maturities of less than five years. The index consists of 13 subcomponents weighted for yield-to-worst.

