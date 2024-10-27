Kava Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market cap of $348.69 million and $8.35 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00037885 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011528 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Kava

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,675 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.