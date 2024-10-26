China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF) Short Interest Down 72.1% in October

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,000 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the September 30th total of 708,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 44.0 days.

China MeiDong Auto Price Performance

CMEIF stock remained flat at $0.30 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.30. China MeiDong Auto has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.64.

China MeiDong Auto Company Profile

Read More

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile dealer in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the sale of new passenger cars and spare parts; and provision of service and survey. It also provides after-sales services, such as auto registration, insurance, auto parts, repair and replacement, sales and maintenance of automotive supplies, etc.; financing referral solutions; and other value added services.

