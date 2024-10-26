Parcion Private Wealth LLC Acquires 4,073 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.7% of Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.0% in the third quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $168.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.55. The company has a market capitalization of $396.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $142.50 and a twelve month high of $177.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,570. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,210. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,570. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,986 shares of company stock worth $67,642,430 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.00.

Get Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.