Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 87.3% from the September 30th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,529,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Net Savings Link Stock Performance

NSAV stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. 23,394,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,202,934. Net Savings Link has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

Net Savings Link Company Profile

Net Savings Link, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges.

