Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 87.3% from the September 30th total of 55,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,529,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Net Savings Link Stock Performance
NSAV stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Friday. 23,394,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,202,934. Net Savings Link has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
Net Savings Link Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Net Savings Link
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Net Savings Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Savings Link and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.