Monero Price Tops $159.91 on Major Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and $43.78 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be bought for approximately $159.91 or 0.00237855 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,230.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $351.06 or 0.00522172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008915 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00102075 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00027161 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00024089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00067627 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

