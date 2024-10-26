MetFi Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges (METFI)

MetFi (METFI) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. MetFi has a total market capitalization of $52.44 million and $975,984.69 worth of MetFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MetFi has traded down 31.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MetFi Profile

MetFi launched on May 20th, 2022. MetFi’s total supply is 481,256,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,735,212 tokens. The official message board for MetFi is medium.com/@metfi_dao. MetFi’s official website is app.metfi.io. MetFi’s official Twitter account is @metfi_dao.

Buying and Selling MetFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MetFi (METFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MetFi has a current supply of 481,256,353.982302 with 12,766,283.74636426 in circulation. The last known price of MetFi is 0.3558071 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $103,250.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.metfi.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

