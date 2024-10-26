Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Short Interest Update

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 269.2% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

NASDAQ LBRDP traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,053. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.28. Liberty Broadband has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Liberty Broadband Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

