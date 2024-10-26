Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Update

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ERH traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 23,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,653. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0626 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 23.1% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 18.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 128,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 19,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

