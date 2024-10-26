SmarDex Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 26th. During the last week, SmarDex has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. SmarDex has a total market cap of $65.59 million and $177,640.21 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmarDex token can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmarDex alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.74 or 0.00239519 BTC.

SmarDex Token Profile

SmarDex was first traded on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,731,699,580 tokens. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

Buying and Selling SmarDex

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,728,907,916.021204 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.00750697 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $253,335.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmarDex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmarDex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmarDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmarDex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.