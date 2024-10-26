sudeng (HIPPO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 26th. One sudeng token can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. sudeng has a market capitalization of $82.35 million and approximately $53.12 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, sudeng has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

sudeng Token Profile

sudeng launched on September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. sudeng’s official website is www.hippocto.meme. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto.

sudeng Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.00813222 USD and is down -1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $57,538,357.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sudeng directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sudeng should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sudeng using one of the exchanges listed above.

