Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The casino operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

NYSE:LVS traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $52.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,169,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,781,293. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $55.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.45.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LVS. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.