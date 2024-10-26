Wanchain Price Reaches $0.16 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000246 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $32.55 million and $1.05 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00037834 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00006282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00011639 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,315,199 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

