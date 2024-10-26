holoride (RIDE) Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

holoride (RIDE) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 26th. holoride has a total market capitalization of $2.58 million and $14,385.47 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, holoride has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One holoride token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,479.41 or 0.03700355 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00037900 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00011032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011465 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006482 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001831 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,899,971 tokens. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,899,971 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00307078 USD and is down -7.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $12,058.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.