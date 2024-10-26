MCF Advisors LLC Sells 32 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of MCF Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $392.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.54. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $395.98.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

