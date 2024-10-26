Ignition 24 Hour Volume Reaches $531,871.35 (FBTC)

Ignition (FBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ignition token can currently be bought for about $67,042.74 or 1.00056864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a market cap of $38.82 million and approximately $531,871.35 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.65 or 0.00239753 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition’s genesis date was July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 579 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official. Ignition’s official website is fbtc.com.

Buying and Selling Ignition

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 578.37320346. The last known price of Ignition is 66,844.46785022 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $710,176.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.