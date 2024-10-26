Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 32,000 shares.
Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.01.
About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust
Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in future production from the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC inboard lower tertiary/cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana.
