FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 183.8% from the September 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAIO opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $26.59.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

