Dogecoin Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion and approximately $1.17 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008896 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00102054 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000099 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
Dogecoin Profile
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 146,532,096,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.
Dogecoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
