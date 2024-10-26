DeepOnion Trading Down 2.2% Over Last Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $2.13 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00061948 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00017580 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00006686 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000086 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,357.45 or 0.38004530 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

