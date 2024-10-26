Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Buys 146 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,998,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,782,000 after buying an additional 313,316 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,525,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,607,000 after acquiring an additional 131,521 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,186,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,335,000 after purchasing an additional 176,660 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,042,000 after purchasing an additional 322,291 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,024. The company has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.27. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $242.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.