Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,245 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 755,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $55,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996,508 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,726,381,000 after buying an additional 9,541,366 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2,956.5% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,338,291 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,995,000 after buying an additional 5,163,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,184,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,893,429 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $864,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,308 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $77.62 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $162.19 billion, a PE ratio of 125.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.83.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

