Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,461,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,381 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 16.7% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $349,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,497.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,797,000 after buying an additional 1,165,660 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,392,000 after purchasing an additional 509,007 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 527,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 461,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,690,000 after buying an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSEARCA SDY opened at $139.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $144.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.31.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.