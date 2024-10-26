Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 2,310 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $244,754,000 after buying an additional 916,772 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,490,492,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,113,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 555.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $117,599,000 after buying an additional 810,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 27,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Macquarie dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS stock opened at $95.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $173.24 billion, a PE ratio of 103.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.23 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

