Asia Dragon (LON:DGN) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

Asia Dragon (LON:DGN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 425 ($5.52) and last traded at GBX 423.54 ($5.50). 168,046 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 211,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 419 ($5.44).

Asia Dragon Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 411.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 401.27. The company has a market cap of £663.64 million, a PE ratio of -1,009.52 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

About Asia Dragon

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

