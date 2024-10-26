The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.66 and last traded at $0.69. 14,702 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 61,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The Arena Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.05.

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter.

About The Arena Group

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

