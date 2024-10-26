Short Interest in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Rises By 1,406.7%

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 1,406.7% from the September 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at $332,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,466,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $41.71. 18,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,543. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $43.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day moving average is $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $93.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

