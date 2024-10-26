Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $3.32 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1,426.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $317.39. 395,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,008. The business has a 50 day moving average of $310.50 and a 200-day moving average of $298.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $321.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

