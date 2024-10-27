Short Interest in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXPW) Increases By 300.0%

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the September 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NRXPW remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,955. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
