Allworth Financial LP Has $30.85 Million Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,128,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $30,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 25,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 101,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FALN opened at $27.01 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $27.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.69.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

