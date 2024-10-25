Shanghai Electric Group (OTCMKTS:SIELY) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shanghai Electric Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SIELY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 1876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.
Shanghai Electric Group Stock Up 47.5 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99.
Shanghai Electric Group Company Profile
Shanghai Electric Group Co, Ltd. provides industrial grade green intelligent system solutions in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy Equipment, Industrial Equipment, and Integration Services. The Energy Equipment segment designs, manufactures, and sells nuclear power, energy storage, wind power, coal-fired power generation and corollary, and gas-fired power generation equipment; and vessels for chemical industry, as well as provides power grid and industrial intelligent power supply system solutions.
