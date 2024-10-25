Warrior Met Coal, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HCC)

Oct 25th, 2024

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCCGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Warrior Met Coal has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years. Warrior Met Coal has a dividend payout ratio of 4.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $7.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.50. The company had a trading volume of 515,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.02. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.61.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $396.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.91 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Dividend History for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

