Warrior Met Coal, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Warrior Met Coal has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years. Warrior Met Coal has a dividend payout ratio of 4.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $7.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.

Shares of NYSE:HCC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.50. The company had a trading volume of 515,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.02. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.61.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $396.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.91 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

