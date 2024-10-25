Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Announces $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

Sensient Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. Sensient Technologies has a payout ratio of 48.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

SXT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.45. 112,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.25. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07 and a beta of 0.75. Sensient Technologies has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $82.99.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $392.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.64 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

In related news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $142,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,714.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

