Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY) Short Interest Update

Raytech Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:RAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,500 shares, an increase of 284.9% from the September 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Raytech Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RAY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.40. 17,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,628. Raytech has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $6.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72.

Raytech Company Profile

Raytech Holding Limited company specializes in design, sourcing and wholesale of personal care electrical appliances for international brand owners. Raytech Holding Limited is based in Hong Kong.

