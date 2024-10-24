Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,199 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 21,129 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 30.9% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.48.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $97.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.89. The company has a market cap of $110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

