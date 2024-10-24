Axecap Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Axecap Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 50,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,000. TotalEnergies makes up about 2.5% of Axecap Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TTE opened at $64.60 on Thursday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $62.59 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $152.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

