Axecap Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Axecap Investments LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 50,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,000. TotalEnergies makes up about 2.5% of Axecap Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in TotalEnergies by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TotalEnergies Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE TTE opened at $64.60 on Thursday. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $62.59 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $152.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.
Featured Stories
