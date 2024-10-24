SOL Capital Management CO Has $10.57 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,014 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.57 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.97 and a 52-week high of $50.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

