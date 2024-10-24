ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 70.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.7%.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance
ARR stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.56 million, a P/E ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,434.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.83.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
