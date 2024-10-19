Radisson Mining Resources (CVE:RDS) Shares Down 5.2% – What’s Next?

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:RDS – Get Free Report) dropped 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 354,012 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 233,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Radisson Mining Resources Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$88.34 million, a P/E ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19.

Get Radisson Mining Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Radisson Mining Resources news, Director Peter Macphail acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00. In related news, Director Peter Macphail bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$80,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Lamont Manson purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$320,000.00. 10.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Radisson Mining Resources

Radisson Mining Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 100% owned O'Brien gold project that comprise 120 claims covering a total area of 5,875 hectares located in the Abitibi Témiscamingue region of Quebec; and the Douay property, which comprising 30 claims covering an area of approximately 1,606 hectares located in the James Bay territory.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Radisson Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radisson Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.